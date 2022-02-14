Far North: 37,000 internally displaced by inter-communal conflicts

This is what emerges from the report published on 1 February 2022 by the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) in the Far North.

As of 21 January 2022, OCHA has identified 37,018 internally displaced persons in the Far North region. According to the UN organization, the resurgence of the intercommunal conflict in the logone Birni district and its expansion into the logone and Chari department has contributed to these internal displacements.

According to OCHA figures, inter-communal clashes in this part of the country left 111 injured and 112 villages burned. Currently, a relative calm is observed in the departments of Logone and Chari and Mayo Danay, the two main hotbeds of tensions.

https://twitter.com/OchaCameroon/status/1493134301680095233?t=du1_G6RThJ6XiXjZKxKD_w&s=19