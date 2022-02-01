Far North: 11 Boko Haram fighters lay down their arms

They went to the Rapid Intervention Battalion in the Mayo-Moskota department, Far North region.

The terrorist group Boko Haram has just lost 11 of its fighters. Indeed, they are three heads of household, three women and five children, who decided to renounce my war in the department of Mayo-Moskota. According to the newspaper L'œil du Sahel in its January 31 publication, these ex-combatants withdrew the sect of their own free will. And this, after many years of serving terrorism.

"They came back on their own. We didn't have to pick them up at the border or escort them to the village. They introduced themselves to us and we took them to the military authorities," a member of moskota-Centre's vigilance committee told Guibaï Gatama's newspaper.

According to the Ministry of Defense, about 1,000 fighters have withdrawn from Boko Haran in 2021. In the same region, the National Committee for Disarmament, Demobilization and Reintegration (CNDDR) disarmed nearly 144 combatants.