Epidemic: cholera already kills 32 people

An epidemiological report published on 9 February by the Ministry of Public Health indicates that the country has recorded 1102 cases of cholera, including 32 deaths due to the disease.

Cholera continues to spread across the country. Declared in October 2021 in the South-West, the epidemic is finally widespread in four other regions of Cameroon. These are the Littoral, South and Far North regions. A total of 1102 cases have been recorded and 33 deaths recorded.

According to the head of epidemiological surveillance of the Littoral region, Dr. Hans Mossi Makembe, 10 cases of cholera are reported in the city of Douala. According to the Ministry of Health, vaccination campaigns are planned as of February 18, 2022. But first, drinking water kits are made available to affected communities.