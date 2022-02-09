Entertainment: Kerozen cancels its concert for threats to boycott Internet users

Scheduled for February 11, the production of the Ivorian singer Kerozen cancels his concert in Cameroon. The reason mentioned, promises to boycott the artist's show by some Cameroonian Internet users.

The rivalry between Cameroonians and Ivorians perceived during the CAN has shifted outside the framework of football. A concert of the singer Kerozen scheduled in Cameroon on February 11, 2022 has just been canceled by his production company.

"Given the turn of events and especially not to damage the relations between our 2 countries (1 isolated case could sow discord). We are obliged to postpone this show," reads the statement published by the artist's producer, Emma Dobre Prod.

To better understand this rififi, Cameroonian netizens accuse the Ivorian singer of being one of the leaders of the clash between the two countries during the CAN. Hence the threat to boycott his concert on Cameroonian soil.

Intimidation very quickly taken seriously on the side of Côte d'Ivoire. However, Kerozen's production promised to reschedule the concert once tensions eased.