The seventh edition of the Women's Under-17 Football World Cup will take place from 11 to 30 October 2022 in India.

U17 coach Ndzana Stéphane pre-selects 30 Cadet Lionesses for the preparatory camp (from 7 to 20 February) for the double confrontation against Eritrea scheduled for March 2022.

https://twitter.com/LionnesIndompt1/status/1490686807981318147?s=19