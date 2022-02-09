Douala: towards the creation of a 2nd bus assembly unit

An agreement between the Investment Promotion Agency (API) and the company Construction Carrosserie Menuiserie Métallique (CCMM) was recently signed. It concerns the construction of a bus assembly unit in the economic capital.

The CCMM project consists of the creation in Douala of a bus assembly unit. With an estimated cost of 6 billion FCFA, this project will allow the construction of various truck bodies in Douala, we learn from Invest in Cameroon.

The company will create about 400 new direct and indirect jobs. The completion of this project will make it possible to provide Cameroon with its 2nd bus assembly unit. The very first is the Société de transformation des buses (Sotrabus). A company set up in 2015 by the Cameroonian polytechnician Albert Mbafe Konkou.