    Douala: she throws the remains of a child in the trash

    According to testimonies reported by several media, the lifeless body of this 3-year-old girl was deposited by a lady, just out of a taxi.

    The scene takes place in the Logbaba district, a district of the3rd arrondissement of Douala on December 23, 2021. According to several testimonies, "a lady got out of a taxi and left a package near a garbage can. It then turned out that the said package was in fact the remains of a girl of about 3 years old."

    "A woman arrived this morning shortly before 7 a.m. in a taxi. She came out, put down the package she had in hand and left immediately. At first, we first thought it was waste," said a witness quoted by Actu Cameroun. It was driven by their curiosity that some passers-by decided to open the package. Great was their surprise.

    "Wrapped in a white cloth holding both curtain and tablecloth, and then in a wider turquoise fabric, the body had a painful look to look at. Distended neck, head arched backwards as if the neck were broken, a small hand closed on a piece of fabric and bare feet…The show caused a stir among passers-by and other onlookers on the scene," reports Cameroon Tribune. The remains of the girl were removed by the services of the district town hall of Douala IIIe.

