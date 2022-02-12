Douala: A rapper tries to commit suicide by poisoning

The singer Tilla wanted to end her life on February 10 by swallowing a toxic substance.

Narrowly saved by her relatives, she is currently being treated in a hospital in the city of Douala. However, his vital prognosis is not committed. Before moving on to this act of despair, the artist made a farewell post on social networks.

"I'm tired of living. I just wanted to say goodbye. Everyone will die at some point, so please don't dramatize this. Just accept it and say goodbye. Not that I care at this point. I just want to give a little closure to those of you who might care. I tried to stay alive for so long but I don't fight anymore. I never asked to be born in the first place. I hate this land," the artist wrote.

Originally from Bamenda in the North-West, Tilla is discovered by the general public thanks to the singer Jovi. Very quickly, it is considered the new nugget of urban music.