Customs revenue: more than 300 billion collected in Kribi in 4 years

From 2018 to 2022, the Southern II customs sector, which covers the deep-water port of Kribi, recorded more than CFAF 300 billion in revenue.
In four years of existence, this sector has recorded figures that are progressive: 16 billion francs in 2018, 26 billion in 2019, 74 billion in 2020 and 163 billion in 2021. According to the head of the South 2 sector, Norbert Belinga, these customs duties will be on the rise again in 2022.
To achieve this, the Directorate-General for Customs instructs the optimization of the collection of exit duties on exported timber, including logs, cut and squared among others. "The South 2 customs sector will also have to accelerate the diligence for the performance contract of the economic operators of the Kribi port platform.", we learn.