Customs: 5.5 billion FCFA collected in the Far North in 2021

Information revealed during the work of the coordination meeting of the customs services in Maroua, in the Far North on 4 February 2022.

The customs sector of the Far North collected 5.5 billion FCFA in 2021. However, the annual revenue forecast was set at 5.326 billion CFA francs. This amount represents an achievement rate of 102.18/%. A clear positive increase of 37.41% compared to the 2020 financial year.

According to the head of the far north customs sector, Parfait Eba'a Efandene, this performance was achieved in a context marked by insecurity, linked to Boko Haram attacks in this part of the country. As well as the impacts of Covid-19 on economic activities.

In addition, the intensification of the fight against illicit trade through the operation "Stop Illicit Trade (Halcomi) has made it possible to recover these funds. Recently, Halcomi elements seized 168 cans of smuggled fuel in Maroua. Also in the same city, on February 3, 150 bags of urea fell into my customs nets.