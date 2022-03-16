Covid-19: the government wants to reach the 10% mark of the target population vaccinated

The fourth vaccination campaign against Covid-19 began on March 16 throughout Cameroon.

Over a five-day period, the Expanded Programme on Immunization (EPI) aims to vaccinate at least 500,000 people across the country. To make this possible, the EPI teams, for the very first time, will go door to door.

Given the 3 previous campaigns and the peak of vaccination observed on the eve of the CAN, Cameroon has reached 8% of the target population vaccinated. "With the campaign (the 4th editor's note), we will exceed 10%," Dr. Njoh Ateke Andreas, Deputy Permanent Secretary of the EPI, told the Lurgentiste website.

The vaccination operation concerns people aged at least 18 years. But priority is given to people in their fifties and above. They are followed by health workers and people with comorbidities such as diabetes, obesity, hypertension. During the campaign, booster doses also called Booster doses will be given to volunteers who have already completed their vaccination schedule.

