Covid-19: a new vaccination campaign announced

The Minister of Public Health informs of the holding of the 4th round of vaccination campaign against Covid-19 throughout the country from 16 to 20 March 2022.

From March 16 and for 5 days, health workers will be at work to vaccinate the population against Covid-19. Thus, three types of vaccines will be proposed. These are Johnson and Johnson (single dose), Sinopharm and Pfizer (2 doses).

According to the Minsanté, this campaign is being held in a favorable context, in view of the convincing results obtained in the management of the pandemic at the global and national level. It also aims to further contain the circulation of the disease. And promote a return to normal life.

Priority targets for vaccination are people over 50 years of age, health workers and people with comorbidities (diabetes, hypertension, obesity). In addition, anyone aged 18 and over is invited to be vaccinated against the coronavirus.

According to figures from the Ministry of Health, 6% of the target population is vaccinated against Covid-19. And 60.3% of Cameroonians are still resistant to vaccination. The hesitancy rate is 36.3% among community leaders and 49.2% among health workers.