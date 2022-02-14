Covid-19: 30 patients hospitalized throughout the country

This information was communicated on February 10, during the evaluation meeting of the health coverage of the CAN 2021.

According to the Minister of Public Health, the current epidemiological situation in Cameroon remains under control. The case fatality rate is 1.6%. For a cure estimated at 97.5%. Throughout the country, there are 30 hospitalized patients for a severity rate of 1.4%.

In addition, 5.6% of the target population is partially vaccinated against the coronavirus. And only 2% of the total population is fully vaccinated. Nearly one million doses of vaccines have already been administered.