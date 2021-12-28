Coton Sport inherits a group raised at the CAF Cup

Coton Sport, was not spoiled by the draw of the group stage of the Confederation of African Football (CAF) Cup.

The draw for the group stage of the CAF Cup delivered its verdict on Tuesday. The only Cameroonian representative still in the race, Coton Sport de Garoua is housed in a group C raised. The Contonculteurs inherit the Egyptians of Al Masry, the champions of congo, As Otoho. And TP Mazembe, winner of several African trophies.

Despite the quality of the opponents who await his team, Aboubakar Souleymanou remains confident. "At this level of competition, you have to expect strong opponents. We just came across hard bones. We know Al Masry, Almighty Mazembe and Otoho of congo. They are great teams," the Cameroonian coach told Canal 2 International.

"As in the past, we are the Group's Little Thumb. But we're not going to sell our skin cheaper. Our goal is to go as far as possible. And why not do better than last season? It will not be easy what is safe," he said. The first day of this final phase is scheduled for February 13.

Junior Z.