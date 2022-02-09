Cooperation: Saudi Arabia extends Cameroon's debt of 1.13 billion

The Minister of Finance (Minfi), Louis Paul Motaze proceeded today to the signing of an agreement to stagger this debt with the representative of the Saudi Development Fund (FSD), Said Alkahtani.

Between January and December 2021, an amount of 1.13 billion FCFA was lent to Cameroon by the Saudi Development Fund. According to information relayed by Cameroon Tribune, this donor has granted a new repayment deadline to the Cameroonian State. Indeed, this Wednesday, February 9, the representative of the FSD, Said Alkahtani, signed an agreement for the rescheduling of the said debt with the Minfi.

In June 2021, Saudi Arabia granted a loan of 6.6 billion FCFA to Cameroon. This envelope should be used for the construction and equipment of the regional hospital annex of Mbalmayo, a locality located in the south of the country.