Cooperation: France grants 46 billion CFA francs to Cameroon

This financing will make it possible to stabilize the budgetary framework of the current fiscal year and support the new Economic and Financial Program with the IMF.

For the current financial year, France has committed to disburse nearly 46 billion CFA francs to Cameroon. This financing represents the first tranche of a "multi-tranche framework agreement" for an amount of 150 million euros (98.4 billion CFA francs) signed on February 4 between the French Development Agency (AFD) and the Cameroonian government, under the Budget Support Loan.

This "multi-tranche framework agreement" is accompanied by a first disbursement of 70 million euros (45.9 billion CFA francs), representing the 2022 tranche of this budget support from France. The rest of the funds will be gradually disbursed until 2024. Date of the end of the new ongoing programme between Cameroon and the IMF.