Cement: local producers announce a loss of 15 billion

This information was revealed on March 18 by the Inter-Employers' Group of Cameroon (Gicam), during a meeting with the Prime Minister.

Cement producers based in Cameroon claim to have accumulated total losses of at least 15 billion FCFA. A deficit recorded since the 2nd half of 2021 and due to the increase in production costs.

According to Gicam, the explosion of freight costs of 165% between January 2020 and December 2021, coupled with an increase in world prices of clinker (raw material for cement production) of 89% between January 2021 and March 2022, the production cost of the 50 kg cement bag increased from 1,000 to 1,200 FCFA.

However, consumer prices have experienced a slight inflation that does not allow to mitigate the losses. Indeed, the 50kg bag has increased from 4,600 F to 5,000 FCFA.

