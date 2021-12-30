CAN 2021: obtaining the visa increases from 72 to 48 hours

Decision taken on 28 December 2021 by the Minister of External Relations (MINREX). And this on the eve of the CAN 2021, in favor of the members of the African diplomatic corps.

The duration of obtaining the visa is shortened. In the run-up to the holding of the CAN 2021 on Cameroonian soil, it goes from 72 hours to 48 hours for members of African diplomatic missions.



This measure was taken by the Minister of External Relations (MINREX) on 28 December. Lejeune Mbella Mbella, wants to improve the entry procedure in Cameroon during the competition which lasts from January 9 to February 6, 2022.



In fact, this decision will make it easier for officials to do their jobs. And football fans eager to attend the matches. Provided that we provide upstream, all the information relating to the composition of the delegations and its members, we learn from the national channel.