CAN 2021: Trezeguet qualifies Egypt for the semi-finals

Egypt snatched their ticket to the semi-finals of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (CAN) by dominating Morocco 2-1 after extra time.

The Pharaohs eliminate the Atlas Lions tonight at hamadou Ahidjo Stadium. However, Morocco took the lead over Egypt on a penalty from Sofiane Boufal (7th). Mohamed Salah managed to equalize on the return from the locker room with a goal from Mohamed Salah (53rd). In extra time, the Moroccans conceded a new goal by Trézéguet (100th).

Qualified for the semi-finals, the seven-time African champion, will continue his tournament by facing Cameroon, host country of the competition.