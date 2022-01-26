CAN 2021: Indomitable Lions receive their bonus

The Minister of Sports and Physical Education, Narcisse Mouelle Kombi, informs this Wednesday, January 26, 2022, of the payment of the qualification bonuses in the quarter-finals of the national team. They are in addition to those of presence, participation and qualification for the knockout stages.

"After their victory last Monday against the Comoros, qualifying them for the quarter-finals to be played on Saturday, January 29 at 5 pm against Gambia, at the Japoma stadium in Douala, the Indomitable Lions have received from the Government of the Republic, and at the diligence of MINSEP, this Tuesday, January 25, the full and effective payment of their qualification bonuses, in accordance with the High Directives of the Head of State," announced Narcisse Mouelle Kombi.