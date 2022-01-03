CAN 2021: Narcisse Mouelle Kombi on an inspection visit today at the Olembe Stadium

A press release announcing the visit of the Minister of Sports and Physical Education (Minsep) to Olembé has just been made public.

The Olembé stadium will host the opening match of the CAN 2021. To do this, Narcisse Mouelle Kombi, Minister in charge of Sports, is making an inspection visit on Monday 3 January. Indeed, the objective is to "carry out the necessary identifications, mainly concerning the aspects related to the occupation of spaces by the public, the amenities of accessibility and security, as well as any other element necessary for the proper organization of the ceremony." reads the press release.

As a reminder, the Minsep made last week, a tour of in the Western region. To this end, he visited the Bafang Municipal Stadium. The infrastructure will serve as a training base for teams from Zimbabwe and Malawi.