CAN 2021: the valiant Comorians eliminated by Cameroon

The Indomitable Lions timidly dominated the Comoros (2-1) Cameroon and qualified for the quarter-finals of the African Cup of Nations.

At only 7 minutes of play, the Coelacanths were deprived of Nabil Abdou. Although outnumbered, with a fielder as a doorman, the Comorians did not let themselves be defeated.

Led 2-0, the Comoros managed to score a goal in the 81 minutes. Thanks to Toko Ekambi (29') and Vincent Aboubakar (70'), Cameroon reached the quarter-finals of the Africa Cup of Nations.

For the rest of the tournament, the Indomitable Lions will face Gambia, winner Guinea in the previous match of January 24.