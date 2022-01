Thanks to Ablie Jallow, the Scorpions won against Tunisia (1-0). Tom Saintfiet's men continue the competition with 7 points on the clock.

The Carthage Eagles were surprised in the last seconds of the game. Ablie Jallow recovers a well-executed centre in the area and coldly places the ball in the upper right corner. This is the goal for Gambians (90+3').

For its next match, Gambia will face Syli National of Guinea on January 24 at the Kouékong Stadium in Bafoussam.