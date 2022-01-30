CAN 2021: CAF changes the hours of the matches of Egypt and Morocco

The federations of Egypt and Morocco have been informed of the one-hour progress of their quarter-final match scheduled for Sunday 5pm at the Ahmadou Ahidjo stadium in Yaoundé.

The Egypt-Morocco match will be held today at 16H GMT. This change in schedule is justified by the fact that the two matches on Sunday (Egypt – Morocco and Senegal – Equatorial Guinea) will be played on the same stadium. It is therefore necessary to provide for possible extra time, or even penalty shootouts.

This is how, CAF has changed the schedules of the matches of Egypt and Morocco stresses that if the Egyptians can not participate in the meeting, their opponent will be designated automatically.