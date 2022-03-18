Bertoua: nearly 3716 Kg of cannabis seized

This shipment of 101 bags of cannabis was seized on February 16 by elements of the Eastern Gendarmerie Legion.

Big operation carried out by the security forces in Bertoua. Indeed, 101 bags of cannabis, representing about 3716 Kg were intercepted in the capital of the Eastern region. From a security source, the market value of this drug oscillates between 55 and 60 million FCFA.

The owners of this illicit commodity are locked up and the drigue destroyed. Under the supervision of the administrative and security authorities, the loot was

cremated yesterday Thursday, March 17 in the Nkolbikon district of Bertoua.

