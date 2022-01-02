Benjamin Zebaze/Tontines tax: "No one will pay this unfair and stupid tax"

In an article, the editor of the newspaper Ouest-Littoral wonders about the means that the State will use to collect tontines.

For Benjamin Zebaze, those who instituted a tax on tontines do not understand the philosophy of the latter. Because, "The tontine, contrary to what is believed, when it is "sold" at auction, costs more than a bank loan. But it has the advantage of flexibility and speed allowing its members to be able to immediately face a financial difficulty," he said on his Facebook page.

According to the journalist, "No one will pay this unfair and stupid tax." For him, the taxation of tontines will force these institutions to evolve in the informal. "For reasons of convenience and especially security, some of these tontines have opened bank accounts. If the State persists in its desire to destroy an institution that has made it possible to build fortunes, especially in the West, all these beautiful people will find themselves in "the maquis" where our grandparents have been able to constitute an unparalleled heritage in any other region of the country: I would pay dearly to know how this regime will attack to get these tontines out of this "maquis".

What the Act provides

Article 93 of the General Tax Code introduces from1 January 2022 a new tax regime on non-profit organisations (tontine). Indeed, the tontines will pay 15% income tax plus 10% additional municipal cents. Thus, these associations will have to reserve before the 15th of each month, the VAT collected on their taxable transactions (sale of tontines, sale of financial products, rentals of rooms and chairs, cultural events).