Bamenda: a soldier shot and then burned by separatists

Private Bella Molé was killed by separatist assailants in the northwestern region city of Bamenda.

According to whistleblower Nzui Manto, the soldier and colleagues were in a post when they were caught by an attack by the separatists. The element of the police Bella Molé will receive 2 bullets and his remains burned.

Last week, another soldier was killed in NOSO. The latter passed from life to death during an improvised explosive device (IED) attack perpetrated by separatist forces.

In the North-West and South-West regions, the number of soldiers who fell at the front numbered in the thousands. Attacks in September 2022 in the northwestern departments of Nuit and Ngo-Ketundja were the deadliest on the army's side. Indeed, according to military sources, about fifteen soldiers lost their lives, According to Colonel Cyrille Atonfack Nguemo, the separatists attacked "with the help of an improvised explosive device (Eei) and an anti-tank rocket launcher (Lrac), the insurgents immobilized the vehicles of the army".