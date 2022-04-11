Douala-Yaoundé axis: an accident involving a semi-trailer kills 4 people

A semi-trailer crashes a passenger vehicle with four passengers on board who died on the spot this afternoon.

The national n°3 has just made new victims. Four people lost their lives as a result of a traffic accident. A tractor-trailer carrying mineral water struck a

city vehicle before crushing it completely with on board 4 passengers who all remained on the tile.

Road accidents involving heavy goods vehicles (log trucks, trucks) are relatively frequent and deadly in Cameroon. Indeed, on March 4, 2022 a truck belonging to the PHP collided with an inter-urban transport bus at a place called Bekoko about twenty km from Douala. The accident left five people dead and more than 30 injured.

Between February 8 and 15, a dozen people died in road accidents. On the night of 14 to 15 February, eight passengers of a public transport bus died in an accident in Loum in the department of Moungo.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

