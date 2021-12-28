APAR: 11 activists leave the ship

A letter of collective resignation was sent on December 28 to the president of the Patriotic and Republican Alliance of Cameroon (APAR), Célestin Ndjamen.

Eleven APAR activists from the Far North region slam the door of Célestin Ndjamen's party. These supporters sent a letter of collective resignation on December 28 to the national president of the political party. According to these resigning activists, APAR "… functions as a secret society where only the word of the guru and the militants turned into scum count."

Created in April 2021, Célestin Ndjamen's APAR has nevertheless presented itself as a party of liberal current where thought has no right of city. Since its creation, the former activist of the Movement for the Renaissance of Cameroon (MRC) announced the death of Maurice Kamto's party. The former member of the Social Democratic Front (SDF) sees his party join the top 5 opposition political parties by 2025.