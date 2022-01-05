AFCON 2021: Senegal moves into the magnificent Tagidor Hotel Complex

Senegal’s national team, the Lions of Teranga, spent their first night in the venue that will host the delegation throughout the first round of the AFCON 2021. Housed in bafoussam’s group, Sadio Mané and his teammates settled in the luxurious Tagidor hotel complex, with its majestic greenery and gardens.

















Lions of Teranga arrive in Bafoussam, Cameroon

It was a long journey. Hold: six hours between Dakar and Douala, then one hour of stopover. CamairCo will then transport the delegation to Bafoussam, a distance of 30 minutes as the crow flies. It will then be another half hour from Bafoussam to Bangou.

However, in view of the quality of the hotel infrastructure chosen for the CAN 2021, the fatigue stored will be compensated in just a few hours of good sleep.

Presentation of the Tagidor Hotel Complex, hotel reserved for AFCON 2021

It is therefore on an area of 20 hectares that extends the Tagidor Garden hotel of Bangou in the department of highlands in the west of Cameroon. It is built on the heights of Nkep village and has a set of amenities that really make you want to dream. The complex has about fifty bungalows and individual pavilions capable of accommodating large families or groups of friends. There are also several artificial lakes, fish ponds, party and conference rooms. To ensure independence in the supply of local products, three hectares of organic farming have been made available to the hotel.